Nollywood mourns as veteran actress, Chizoba Sam-Boye, dies at 52

By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning mood on Monday, as it lost yet another veteran actress, Chizoba Sam-Boye to the cold hands of death. She was 52.

The actress reportedly died after suffering from an infected diabetic boil.
She was said to have been battling with diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure for many years now.

Breaking the sad news on the Filmmakers WhatsApp group called, Film4Life, film critic and the regional representative for West Africa of the Pan-African Federation of Filmmakers (FEPACI), Madu Chikwendu wrote, “Chizoba Sam-Boye is dead.”

According to film make, Jude Orhorha, the deceased was rushed to the hospital yesterday night , where she was confirmed dead Monday morning.

The actress, who was a strong advocate of Igbo language films would be remembered for her pioneering role in ‘Living in Bondage,’ that gave birth to Nollywood ‘Checkmate, Scandals among others great movies.

Chizoba, wife of veteran filmmaker, Sam Boye, was also the star of M-net produced TV series, “Tinsel.”

It was gathered that she recently celebrated 15th wedding anniversary with her husband. Her colleagues in the movie industry have since been paying tributes to the late actress.

Vanguard News Nigeria

