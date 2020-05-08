No woman is unattractive – Skincare therapist, Maryam Adamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Maryam Ali Adamu, Chief Executive Officer of Aljism Skincare Products and wife of Yusuf Gidado Idris, son of former Secretary to Government of the Federation during the General Sani Abacha regime has revealed why she went into skincare business, stating that she did so to address skin problems she had herself.

According to her in a recent interview, her decision to become a skincare therapist was informed by her resolve to have flawless skin.

“ I used to have skin problems like acne, spots, discolouration and sunburn. I decided to study skincare after my masters in Law in England in order to find a solution to my own skin problems. Shortly after my two and a half years programme, I was able to start my own skincare line, using everything I learnt and it has been success story so far,” she stated.

She also pointed out that no woman is unattractive, saying, “I believe no woman is unattractive as long as she has a flawless skin. The skin is the largest organ in the body hence what a person consumes is equally as important as what they apply on their skin.”

When she came back to Nigeria after her programme in England, family and friends encouraged her to help other people by producing and selling skincare products to make others equally flawless. She started producing and selling skincare products in November 2017. She has helped thousands of men and women clear their skin problems.

Today, she is the most successful skincare therapist in Northern Nigeria. Her brand, Aljism Skincare has become a household name. You can hardly bump into 10 northern women without at least 8 knowing Aljism Skincare Products and its CEO, Maryam Ali Adamu.

She is a graduate of Business Administration and Law from the Coventry University, England. She is the daughter of Dr Ali Adamu (PHD) Standford and former Executive Secretary of the National Primary Education Commission during the General Sani Abacha regime and presently a business mogul into Oil and Gas.

READ ALSO:

She is also passionate about empowering others as well as building herself. She believes passion is a great motivator. Maryam has a veracious appetite for learning which she inherited from her father. In the past women in business in northern Nigeria were few. Maryam has built a platform to reform this ideology.

“Women are powerful” she always says, “together, there is absolutely nothing they cannot achieve.”

Maryam Ali Adamu has also created a platform on Instagram where people are able to send her direct messages on how to become successful entrepreneurs. She has helped so many people grow and succeed in various businesses. She has impacted so many lives with both her skincare range and entrepreneurial knowledge.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: