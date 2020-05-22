No fraud in N16bn NDDC job, contract approved by FEC – Rodnab

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s indigenous construction company, Rodnab Constructions Limited, has denied social media reports alleging fraud in the N16.2billion contract awarded to it for the building of the permanent headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Adamu Musa in a statement, yesterday, said “Our attention has been drawn to a report in the social media alleging that the N16.2billion contract awarded to Rodnab Construction Limited, for the permanent headquarters of the NDDC, was done illegally, without authorization.

“The so-called report, allegedly sourced from the office of the Auditor General is a complete cocktail of lies, innuendos and a figment of the imagination of the authors.

“For the records, all contracts awarded to Rodnab Construction Limited in NDDC and other places were duly awarded, they were duly tendered for, won and approved by the NDDC Governing Board and further approved by the Federal Executive Council, having met all the necessary conditions.

“We are definitely not in the business to flout rules, cut corners or defraud the system. We take government rules and financial regulations very seriously. It is therefore, mischievous to insinuate that contracts duly approved by all approving organs of government are illegal.

“As a law-abiding indigenous contracting firm, we are equipped with the best hands as financial experts and Internal auditors applying best professional practices, we have never received any query as claimed by the writers from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation or anyone.’’

