Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Following disapproval by the National Agency for and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other Medical bodies over a comment made by the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed where he recommended Chloroquine, Zithromax and Zinc for managing Covid-19, the governor has said that he has no apology for saying he recovered from Covid-19 through the help of Chloroquine, Zithromax and Zinc.

Governor Mohammed, during a press conference on Wednesday at the Government House Bauchi, expressed displeasure at the reaction that greeted his statement, while adding that he will do whatever that is necessary to preserve the lives of Bauchi residents.

“There’s no reason for anybody to misunderstand me. I can’t sit by and watch my people die. I said that I took Chloroquine, Zithromax and Zinc to recover from Covid-19. And I have told my team to do whatever that is necessary to preserve the lives of Bauchi people, therefore, I have no apologies.

“We still have not recorded any deaths in Bauchi. I have not recommended that people should take drugs without prescription of their case managers, I only talked about how I got out of a life-threatening situation. I reaffirm that I have no apologies for saying I survived by taking chloroquine, and by Allah’s help,” the governor said.

He further stated that efforts are on top gear to prepare Bauchi Covid-19 testing centre by next week.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: