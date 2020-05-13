No African country unaffected by COVID-19 as Lesotho reports index case

Kindly Share This Story:

Lesotho, the last African country to have been unaffected by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, on Wednesday announced it had detected its first case of COVID-19.

The virus was detected on an individual among 81 people who were tested after arriving last week from Saudi Arabia and neighbouring South Africa, the health ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Health informs the Basotho nation and the entire community living in Lesotho, that the country now has the first confirmed case of Covid-19,” Director General Dr. Nyane Letsie said.

The patient is a Lesotho national studying in Saudi Arabia.

Lesotho went into lockdown on March 29 to protect itself from a potential spread of the virus from South Africa, which entirely surrounds the kingdom and has the highest number of confirmed cases on the continent.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane loosened the restrictions on May 6 allowing “all non-essential services and enterprises” to “temporarily open shop”.

South Africa has 11,350 confirmed cases and 206 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday said Nigeria recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 4,787.

The NCDC also said that 6 new patients had been confirmed dead, bringing the total number of deaths to 158. “On the 12th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria”.

According to NCDC, no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 4,787 cases have been confirmed, 3,670 cases are still active, 959 cases have been discharged and 158 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory Nigeria has 28,418 samples tested in its ongoing campaign against the deadly COVID-19.

Since February 27 when Nigeria confirmed its index COVID-19 case, the virus has spread with cases confirmed in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

