NNPC, subsidiaries have 6,621 staff nationwide – Report

…Refineries 1,898 staff; Headquarters 1,801

By Michael Eboh

In response to speculations about its staff strength, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that it currently has 6,621 staff, both at its headquarters and across all its subsidiaries, division and offices nationwide.

In a document exclusively obtained by Vanguard, Monday, the NNPC, in an obvious reaction to claims that it has an over-bloated workforce, revealed that the 6,621 individuals comprise its total staff strength as at April 20, 2020. This meant that the recently employed 1,050 fresh graduates where captured, as their employment was concluded, February 2020.

The NNPC has 13 divisions/Strategic Business Units nationwide. However, the NNPC was silent on the states of origin of the staff and the number of contract staff it currently engages in the discharge of its duties and operations.

The document, which is part of NNPC’s report of compliance to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s (EITI) Open Data requirements, revealed that 81.7 per cent of the corporation’s workforce, comprising 5,410 individuals, were male, while 1,211 were women, representing 18.3 per cent of its total staff strength.

In addition, the document pointed out that the three moribund refineries — Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries — have 1,898 staff, representing 28.7 per cent of NNPC Group’s total workforce.

Analysing NNPC Group’s staff distribution by occupation, the document showed that 1,869 staff, comprising 28.2 per cent of its total workforce, were involved in operations engineering across all the Divisions and Strategic Business Units (SBU); followed by human resources, with 818 staff, comprising 12.35 per cent of its total workforce; while 684 staff are Health, Safety and Environment officers, representing 10.3 per cent of its total workforce.

Finance, Accounts, Audit, Tax and Insurance staff across all its divisions and SBU are 605; commercial staffers are 506; general engineering staff are 466; supply chain management staff, 337; information technology personnel are 301; medical staff are 204; leadership staff are 196; while NNPC Group’s geosciences staff are 142.

Others are: public affairs staff 108; petroleum engineering staff 74; legal personnel 55; and well engineering staff 48.

Subsidiaries’ staff strength

Furthermore, the document revealed that 27.2 per cent, comprising 1,801 NNPC’s staff are currently employed in the Corporate Headquarters; 13 per cent of the NNPC Group’s total workforce are employed in the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC); while 758 individuals are currently employed in the moribund Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), representing 11.4 per cent of the NNPC Group’s total workforce.

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), which is currently shut down and awaiting revamp, has 655 staff; Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) 550 staff; the moribund Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) has 485 staff; NNPC’s commercial and investment subsidiary, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) has 426 staff; while the corporation’s downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) has 255 staff.

In addition, the document noted that Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) has 254 staff; Integrated Data Services Limited, 175 staff; Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) 152 staff each; while National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO) has 64 staff in its employ.

Analysis of the corporation’s staff strength showed that of the total workforce, one staff and 527 staff were in the JS 2 and JS1 Grade Level category respectively; 85 staff, 103 staff, 259 staff, 740 staff, 700 staff, 1,674, and 1,690 staff were in the Grade Level SS7, SS6, SS5, SS4, SS3, SS2 and SS1 respectively.

Grade Level M6, M5, M4, M3, M2 and M1, which is the management cadre, had 408 staff, 238 staff, 143 staff, 44 staff, eight staff and one staff (chief executive) respectively.

Subsidiaries’ financial position

In comparison, in its December 2019 Monthly Financial and Operations Report, NPDC, IDSL and NETCO, recorded trading surplus of N304.975 billion, N15.001 billion and N3.595 billion respectively for the 2019 fiscal year.

NGC, NGMC, NNPC Retail, PPMC and Duke Oil also recorded trading surpluses of N77.768 billion, N29.434 billion, N794 million, N22,468 billion and N13.517 billion respectively.

On the other hand, KRPC, PHRC, WRPC, NPSC and NNPC Shipping recorded deficits of N58.975 billion, N44.766 billion, N45.485 billion, N19.227 billion and N11.231 billion respectively; while Corporate Headquarters (CHQ) and NNPC Ventures recorded deficit of N181.44 billion and N13.275 billion respectively.

The House of Representatives, had earlier in the week agreed to probe the NNPC over its recent recruitment of 1,050 graduate trainees and its termination of the employment of over 300 contract staff of some of its refining facilities.

Part of the investigation planned by the House of Representatives is aimed at determining the number of persons from oil-producing communities employed among the graduate trainees and the number of people from the host communities of the refineries who were affected in the recent sack.

Below is a graphic representation: NNPC

