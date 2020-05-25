NiMet predicts sunny thundery weather, May 25 to May 27

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine over the northern region from Monday to Wednesday.

It also predicted the chances of a few thunderstorms over Taraba, Southern Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, and Adamawa axis later in the day.

According to the agency, there are chances of morning thunderstorms over central cities like Abuja, Kogi, and Nassarawa.

NiMet forecasts prospects of thunderstorms over central cities in the afternoon/evening hours with cloudy mornings over southern areas with chances of a few thunderstorms over Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Port Harcourt axis.

It further forecasts better prospects of thunderstorms over the southern region during the afternoon/evening period.

“On Tuesday, cloudy conditions are likely over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over Gombe, southern Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zaria in the afternoon/evening period.

“Cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over Abuja, Nassarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Niger and Kwara during the afternoon/evening period are expected.

“The southern region should be cloudy in the morning hours with the exception of Enugu, Ondo, and a few cities on the coast that has chances of thunderstorms.

“More prospect of thunderstorms is expected over the region in the afternoon/evening period.’’

NiMet predicted patches of clouds with intervals of sunshine and light thunderstorms on Wednesday over the northeastern axis in the morning hours.

The agency envisaged cloudy conditions with prospects of a few thunderstorms over Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba in the afternoon/evening hours.

READ ALSO: NiMet to intensify efforts towards providing accurate climate information

According to the agency, the central cities should be cloudy with possibilities of thunderstorms over Kogi, Benue, and Nassarawa in the morning hours.

NiMet, however, forecast chances of thunderstorms over Nassarawa and Abuja in the afternoon/evening period with the southern region to be cloudy with prospects of thunderstorms over southeast inland and coastal cities in the morning.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms are anticipated over most parts of the region.’’

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: