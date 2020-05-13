NILDS DG, Prof. Sulaiman lauds appointment of Amb. Gambari as Buhari’s CoS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, on Tuesday, congratulated Ambassador Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff (COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sulaiman in a statement in Abuja appreciated the President for recognizing Gambari’s extensive experience and leadership demonstrated in his previous positions, including the Ministry of External Affairs, African Union and the United Nations among others.

“I have no doubt that his vast experience, pedigree, patriotism, demonstrated capacity at both national and global levels will make him both suitable and appropriate for the position of CoS to Mr President,” Sulaiman said.

The NILDS added that he was convinced that President Buhari made the right and proper choice in appointing Ambassador Gambari, a seasoned administrator and bridge builder as his new COS in view of the sterling qualities, international exposure, experience and academic acumen of the respected diplomat.

While wishing Gambari success in his new assignment, Sulaiman further expressed confidence that the Kwara-born Prince will once again bring his vast administrative capacity to bear to the benefit and upliftment of the country at this time.

