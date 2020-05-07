BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatalities reach 103 as confirmed cases exceed 3,000

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigeria has surpassed 3,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and fatalities have reached 103 just a few months after the novel coronavirus first arrived in Lagos.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC early hours of Thursday via its verified Twitter handle.

Nigeria has 21,208 samples tested in its ongoing campaign against the deadly COVID-19, which is far less than Ghana and South Africa that have conducted over 100,000 and close to 200,000 testings so far, with South Africa increasing its daily tests to more than 10,000 a day.

The latest update on May 6 by NCDC shows that Nigeria recorded 195 new cases of #COVID19; 82-Lagos 30-Kano 19-Zamfara 18-Sokoto 10-Borno 9-FCT 8-Oyo 5-Kebbi 5-Gombe 4-Ogun 3-Katsina 1-Kaduna 1-Adamawa.

With the latest reported cases, Nigeria now has 3,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 534 have been discharged, 103 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of cases by state:

Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 1,308 confirmed cases out of 3,145 across Nigeria.

Nigeria’s first case of coronavirus was recorded in February 2020.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health revealed in a statement that the case was an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on the 25th of February from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit. He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

The patient was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and was managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (Mainland Hospital) in Yaba, Lagos.

It was the third reported case of Coronavirus in Africa after Egypt and Algeria; the suspect in the former, a foreigner, later tested negative to the virus.

According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, since 31 December 2019 and as of 06 May 2020, 3 623 803 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 256 880 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 49 218 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (7 572), Egypt (7 201), Morocco (5 219), Algeria (4 838) and Nigeria (2 950).

Asia: 581 893 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (129 491), Iran (99 970), China (83 968), India (49 391) and Saudi Arabia (30 251).

America: 1 553 845 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 204 475), Brazil (114 715), Canada (62 046), Peru (51 189) and Ecuador (31 881).

Europe: 1 429 897 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Spain (219 329), Italy (213 013), United Kingdom (194 990), Germany (164 897) and Russia (155 370).

Oceania: 8 254 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (6 849), New Zealand (1 138), Guam (149), French Polynesia (60) and Fiji (18).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 1 924 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Algeria (470), Egypt (452), Morocco (191), South Africa (148) and Nigeria (98).

Asia: 20 361 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (6 340), China (4 637), Turkey (3 520), India (1 694) and Indonesia (872).

America: 90 566 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (71 078), Brazil (7 921), Canada (4 043), Mexico (2 507) and Ecuador (1 569).

Europe: 143 898 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (29 427), Italy (29 315), Spain (25 613), France (25 531) and Belgium (8 016).

Oceania: 124 deaths; the 4 countries reporting deaths are Australia (96), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

The world has joined hands to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus and scientists and medical researchers across the globe are scrambling for the first breakthrough.

Since the virus spreads easily and is already overwhelming the healthcare system of most countries, a vaccine is the most effective way of putting a pause on the spread of infectious disease.

At present, almost 80 groups globally are working at break-neck speed for the same, even though a vaccine fit for humans normally takes years to develop. Currently, there are 111 potential vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 which are in different stages of clinical trials.

