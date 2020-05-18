BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases reach 6,175, fatalities 191

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria have now reached 6,175, with 191 fatalities recorded in the country.

This is as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday night announced 216 new cases and nine new deaths.

It said “On the 18th of May 2020, 216 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria” Till date, 6175 cases have been confirmed, 4,339 are active cases, 1644 cases have been discharged and 191 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory The 216 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (74), Katsina (33), Oyo (19), Kano (17), Edo (13), Zamfara (10), Ogun (8), Borno (8), Gombe (8), Bauchi(7), Kwara (7), FCT (4), Kaduna (3), Enugu (3), Rivers (2)

35,345 samples have been tested since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, and out of the 35,345 samples, 6175 were confirmed positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday announced an extension of the current partial lockdown of the country, saying the time is not ripe for it to relax its containment protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha announced this in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Taskforce.

He said; “the reality is that in spite of the modest progress made, Nigeria is not yet ready for full opening of the economy and tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority. Any relaxation will only portend grave danger for our populace.​

“Advisedly, the current phase of eased restriction will be maintained for another two weeks during which stricter enforcement and persuasion measures will be pursued”.

Global Report

A summary by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows that since 31 December 2019 and as of 18 May 2020, 4 679 511 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 315 005 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 84 819 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (15 515), Egypt (12 229), Algeria (7 019), Morocco (6 870) and Nigeria (5 959).

Asia: 791 993 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (149 435), Iran (120 198), India (96 169), China (84 054) and Saudi Arabia (54 752).

America: 2 088 098 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 486 757), Brazil (241 080), Peru (92 273), Canada (76 991) and Mexico (49 219).

Europe: 1 705 432 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (281 752), United Kingdom (243 695), Spain (231 350), Italy (225 435) and Germany (174 697).

Oceania: 8 473 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 045), New Zealand (1 149), Guam (154), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (21).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 2 759 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (630), Algeria (548), South Africa (264), Morocco (192) and Nigeria (182).

Asia: 24 648 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (6 988), China (4 638), Turkey (4 140), India (3 029) and Indonesia (1 148).

America: 124 862 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (89 562), Brazil (16 118), Canada (5 782), Mexico (5 177) and Ecuador (2 736).

Europe: 162 603 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (34 636), Italy (31 908), France (28 108), Spain (27 650) and Belgium (9 052).

Oceania: 126 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (98), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: