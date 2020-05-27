Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 389 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official twitter handle, said that as of May 27, fatalities recorded in Nigeria have reached 254.

It explained that most of the fatalities recorded from COVID-19 were cases with other underlying illnesses known as co-morbidities.

In its breakdown of the latest results, the NCDC said Lagos reported 256 of the 389 new cases.

Other states with new cases include Katsina-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Kano-13, Adamawa-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-7, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-6, Gombe-2, Plateau-2, Abia-2, Delta-2, Benue-2, Niger-2, Kogi-2, Oyo-2, Imo-1, Borno-1, Ogun-1, Anambra-1,

Till date 8733 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria, 2,501 so far have been discharged, 254 deaths reported.

Global Analysis:

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 27 May 2020, 5 555 737 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 350 212 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 119 775 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (24 264), Egypt (18 756), Algeria (8 697), Nigeria (8 344) and Morocco (7 577).

Asia: 992 377 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (158 762), India (151 767), Iran (139 511), China (84 103) and Saudi Arabia (76 726).

America: 2 571 974 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 681 212), Brazil (391 222), Peru (129 751), Canada (86 636) and Chile (77 961).

Europe: 1 862 304 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (362 342), United Kingdom (265 227), Spain (236 259), Italy (230 555) and Germany (179 364).

Oceania: 8 611 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 133), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (169), French Polynesia (89) and Northern Mariana Islands (22).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 3 590 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (797), Algeria (617), South Africa (524), Nigeria (249) and Morocco (202).

Asia: 28 077 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (7 508), China (4 638), Turkey (4 397), India (4 337) and Indonesia (1 418).

America: 149 023 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (98 916), Brazil (24 512), Mexico (8 134), Canada (6 639) and Peru (3 788).

Europe: 169 385 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (37 048), Italy (32 955), France (28 530), Spain (27 117) and Belgium (9 334).

Oceania: 130 deaths; the 4 countries reporting deaths are Australia (102), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: