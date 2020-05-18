Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday 17th of May 2020, said 338 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5959 cases have been confirmed, 4,183 cases are active, 1594 cases have been discharged and 182 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 338 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(177), Kano(64), FCT(21), Rivers(16), Plateau(14), Oyo(11), Katsina(9), Jigawa(4), Kaduna(4), Abia(3), Bauchi(3), Borno(3),Gombe(2), Akwa Ibom(2), Delta(2), Ondo(1), Kebbi(1), Sokoto(1)

About 33,970 samples have been tested since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.

A breakdown of cases by state:

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari may announce new procedure for the containment of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic Monday.

Already, President Buhari on Sunday received briefing and recommendations from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is as the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, has said that the coronavirus pandemic will be in the country in the next two months as there was yet no confirmed vaccine to tackle it.

Summary by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control shows that since 31 December 2019 and as of 17 May 2020, 4 597 894 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 311 588 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 81 435 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (14 355), Egypt (11 719), Algeria (6 821), Morocco (6 741) and Ghana (5 735).

Asia: 771 288 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (148 067), Iran (118 392), India (90 927), China (84 044) and Saudi Arabia (52 016).

America: 2 049 566 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 467 884), Brazil (233 142), Peru (88 541), Canada (75 853) and Mexico (47 144).

Europe: 1 686 445 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (272 043), United Kingdom (240 161), Spain (230 698), Italy (224 760) and Germany (174 355).

Oceania: 8 464 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 036), New Zealand (1 149), Guam (154), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (21).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 2 699 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (612), Algeria (542), South Africa (261), Morocco (192) and Nigeria (176).

Asia: 24 245 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (6 937), China (4 638), Turkey (4 096), India (2 872) and Indonesia (1 089).

America: 123 091 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (88 754), Brazil (15 633), Canada (5 679), Mexico (5 045) and Ecuador (2 688).

Europe: 161 420 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (34 466), Italy (31 763), France (27 625), Spain (27 563) and Belgium (9 005).

Oceania: 126 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (98), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: