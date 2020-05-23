Nigerians only use face masks to avoid police harassment – Erigga

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Emirate Empire artist and one of the hottest rappers currently in Nigeria, Erigga, whose real name is Erhiga Agarivbie, opines that Nigerians would not have made use of the mandated face mask, if not for the harassment of the men of the Nigerian police. He tweeted this on his official Twitter handle.

“If no be police wahala, wetin concern 99% of Nigerians with face mask? You think say them they fear coronavirus?” Erigga said.

The rapper who is 33 years of age, is from Delta State but was born in Lagos. His first song, ‘Mo street gan”, launched him into the mainstream of Nigerian music landscape few years back. He has been nominated for several awards in the past but never won an award.

VANGUARD

