Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The newly-elected President of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Professor Innocent Ujah has said that his administration will prioritise the welfare of Nigerian doctors.

Ujah, in his acceptance speech shortly after he was elected President of the Association, said he would lobby and advocate for improved remuneration, realistic hazard allowance, universal applicability among others.

His words: “We face a crucial time with the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic is not just a health crisis but also a socio-economic crisis. Hence, NMA must be innovative in its approach.

ALSO READ:

“We will look at how to reduce the cost of running the Association by adopting technology for some of our meetings. We will manage our resources with integrity and ensure that international standards of financial management are adopted in NMA in order to enhance accountability and transparency in the day-to-day operations of our Association.”

While promising to leverage on the gains of previous administrations, he said collectively, they would open up new frontiers, ensure mutual beneficial collaborations and partnerships with government and other organisations to uphold the dignity and the welfare of the Nigerian doctor.

He added: “We will improve health delivery of our people. We shall continue to engage other health workers in order to improve inter-professional harmony within the health sector to understand each other and by seeking and pursuing common goals.”

Recall that Ujah emerged NMA President on Saturday. Also, elected into the National Officers Committee of the NMA to run the affairs of the association for the next two years were Professor Rasaaq Adebayo as 1st Vice President and Dr. Daiyabu Ibrahim as 2nd Vice President.

Dr Phillips Ekpe was elected Secretary-General; while Dr. Saliu Oseni became the Deputy Secretary-General.\

Others were Dr. Eric Anazodo as National Treasurer; Dr. Jauro Pobe, National Financial Secretary; and Dr. Uwah Aniekeme; National Publicity Secretary.

With the development, Prof Ujah replaces Dr. Francis Faduyile as the new President for 2020 to 2022.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: