Nigerian baby model, Jamal Abdulrahman celebrates birthday with new photos

Fast-rising Nigerian model, Jamal Diamond Abdulrahman shared new stunning photos to mark his 3rd birthday today.

Young and eager to catch the stars, Jamal Abdulrahman is one young model and entertainer that has conquered the hearts of many including his close relatives with his unique fashion sense and dexterity. His parents who are often delighted by his amazing talent have tipped him to become the star of the family.

Speaking to our editor during a recent interview they said, “Children are God’s gift to man. We are blessed to have a special talent in our lives. Jamal has brought nothing but joy to our hearts and we are confident he will take over the big screen in the nearest future.

Speaking on how they discovered his passion for modelling, he added, ” Passion is an innate quality that has no limit to age before it becomes noticeable”, Jamal has acted in certain ways that feels right and also entertaining. His bodily movement and ability to learn and adapt quickly is so amazing. He has the attitude of a model and entertainer and we are watching him closely while also praying for divine direction. we will always support and nurture him in every possible ways.”

Jamal’s mystique was a combination of beauty, glamour and talent, which he displayed in this new striking birthday photos.

He is no doubt a special talent and we hope to see him at the top. Happy Birthday JamJam!!!

