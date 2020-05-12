Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja.

Nigerian Army did not arrest me over COVID-19 Lockdown in Abia state; I was only invited over the ongoing investigation – Journalist, Asukwo.

Mr Mike Asukwo who was purportedly arrested by the Nigerian Army on grounds of Coronavirus lockdown violation in Abia state has clarified that there was no such arrest.

Rather he said he was invited by the Army to make a statement on a matter under investigation and that he has since been left to go home after putting down his statement.

Reacting to the purported arrest by soldiers of 145 battalions, Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations said, “Please be informed that Mr Mike Asukwo who was earlier allegedly reported on social media to have been arrested by troops of 145 Battalion Rear, deployed at Abia Express Towers, Umuahia along with four others has been released on Sunday.

“He was reportedly ‘arrested’ at the towers on his way from Lagos to Calabar on the 8th of May 2020.

“In order to correct the erroneous impression created earlier in the social media, Mr Asukwu was never arrested but was invited by the army in Umuahia in respect of an investigation in a matter which he is privy to.

“He has since via his Facebook page and Twitter handle dismissed the claim that he was arrested.

“Nigerian Army is not involved in the enforcement of Lockdown and so he was not invited or ‘arrested’ in connection with restriction of movement order as mischievously claimed or reported.

“Members of the public are please requested to disregard the fake news and the wrong impression earlier created by the report.”

