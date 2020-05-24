Nigeria records 313 new cases of COVID-19, total reaches 7,839

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

On the 24th of May 2020, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control announced that 313 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa has conducted about 44,458 tests for the virus. Of the total confirmed cases, NCDC noted 2263 patients were lucky to recover from the infection and unfortunately, 226 people lost their lives to the virus.

The 313 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (148), FCT (36), Rivers (27), Edo (19), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Ebonyi (11), Nasarawa (8), Delta (8), Oyo (7), Plateau (6), Kaduna (5), Kwara (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Bayelsa (3), Niger (2), Anambra (1)

Till date, 7839 cases have been confirmed, 2263 cases have been discharged and 226 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

A breakdown of cases by state:

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 24 May 2020, 5 273 572 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 341 722 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 108 265 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (21 343), Egypt (16 613), Algeria (8 113), Nigeria (7 526) and Morocco (7 406).

Asia: 927 408 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (155 686), Iran (133 521), India (131 868), China (84 084) and Saudi Arabia (70 161).

America: 2 419 355 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 622 670), Brazil (347 398), Peru (115 754), Canada (83 610) and Mexico (65 856).

Europe: 1 809 296 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (335 882), United Kingdom (254 195), Spain (235 290), Italy (229 327) and Germany (178 281).

Oceania: 8 552 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 106), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (166), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (22).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 3 257 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (735), Algeria (592), South Africa (407), Nigeria (221) and Morocco (198).

Asia: 26 958 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (7 359), China (4 638), Turkey (4 308), India (3 867) and Indonesia (1 351).

America: 142 580 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (97 087), Brazil (22 013), Mexico (7 179), Canada (6 355) and Peru (3 373).

Europe: 168 790 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (36 393), Italy (32 735), Spain (28 678), France (28 332) and Belgium (9 237).

Oceania: 130 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (102), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

