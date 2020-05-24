Nigeria records 313 new cases of COVID-19, total reaches 7,839

By David Royal
Since 31 December 2019 and as of 24 May 2020, 5 273 572 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 341 722 deaths.
Cases have been reported from:
Africa: 108 265 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (21 343), Egypt (16 613), Algeria (8 113), Nigeria (7 526) and Morocco (7 406).
Asia: 927 408 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (155 686), Iran (133 521), India (131 868), China (84 084) and Saudi Arabia (70 161).
America: 2 419 355 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 622 670), Brazil (347 398), Peru (115 754), Canada (83 610) and Mexico (65 856).
Europe: 1 809 296 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (335 882), United Kingdom (254 195), Spain (235 290), Italy (229 327) and Germany (178 281).
Oceania: 8 552 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 106), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (166), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (22).
Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.
Deaths have been reported from:
Africa: 3 257 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (735), Algeria (592), South Africa (407), Nigeria (221) and Morocco (198).
Asia: 26 958 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (7 359), China (4 638), Turkey (4 308), India (3 867) and Indonesia (1 351).
America: 142 580 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (97 087), Brazil (22 013), Mexico (7 179), Canada (6 355) and Peru (3 373).
Europe: 168 790 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (36 393), Italy (32 735), Spain (28 678), France (28 332) and Belgium (9 237).
Oceania: 130 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (102), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).
Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.