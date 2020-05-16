Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Nigeria has recorded 288 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 5,445.

Announcing the new development on Friday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded the new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC also said that four new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 171.

Till date, 5,445 cases have been confirmed, 3,959 are active cases, 1320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 288 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos(179), Kaduna (20), Katsina (15), Jigawa(15), Borno (13), Ogun(11), Kano(8), FCT(7), Niger (4), Ekiti(4), Oyo (3), Delta (3), Bauchi(3), Kwara (2), Edo(1)

The centre has also urged Nigerians to remember that there is no specific cure for COVID-19 as Clinical trials are ongoing to assess the safety and the efficacy of drug & vaccine candidates for public use.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, since 31 December 2019 and as of 15 May 2020, 4 405 680 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 302 115 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 75 685 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (12 739), Egypt (10 829), Morocco (6 607), Algeria (6 442) and Ghana (5 530).

Asia: 732 064 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (144 749), Iran (114 533), China (84 029), India (81 970) and Saudi Arabia (46 869).

America: 1 943 455 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 417 889), Brazil (202 918), Peru (80 604), Canada (73 401) and Mexico (42 595).

Europe: 1 645 366 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (252 245), United Kingdom (233 151), Spain (229 540), Italy (223 096) and Germany (173 152).

Oceania: 8 414 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (6 989), New Zealand (1 148), Guam (154), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (19).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 2 563 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (571), Algeria (529), South Africa (238), Morocco (190) and Nigeria (167).

Asia: 23 531 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (6 854), China (4 637), Turkey (4 007), India (2 649) and Indonesia (1 043).

America: 117 069 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (85 906), Brazil (13 993), Canada (5 472), Mexico (4 477) and Ecuador (2 338).

Europe: 158 819 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (33 614), Italy (31 368), France (27 425), Spain (27 321) and Belgium (8 903).

Oceania: 126 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (98), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

