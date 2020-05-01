UPDATED: Nigeria records 238 new cases of COVID-19, total now 2,170

-
By David Royal
-
The number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has reached 2,170, as 238 new cases were recorded in 22 states of the federation on Friday, according to the country’s disease control centre.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 68.
- The new 238 cases recorded on Friday are the highest Nigeria has ever recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.
- The number of infections has risen due to the increased capacity for testing across the country, the NCDC has said.
-
- Earlier on Friday, the NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu said at a press briefing Nigeria had tested about 2,000 samples on Thursday, the country’s highest in one day.
-
The NCDC, on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night, said that the new infections were recorded as follows: 92-Kano, 36-FCT, 30-Lagos, 16-Gombe, 10-Bauchi, 8-Delta, 6-Oyo, 5-Zamfara, 5-Sokoto, 4-Ondo, 4-Nasarawa, 3-Kwara, 3-Edo, 3-Ekiti, 3-Borno, 3-Yobe, 2-Adamawa, 1-Niger, 1-Imo, 1-Ebonyi, 1-Rivers, 1-Enugu.
- No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours, according to NCDC.
- Till date, 2170 cases have been confirmed, 351 cases have been discharged and 68 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
