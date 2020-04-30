Nigeria records 204 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1932

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 204 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1932.

NCDC also announced that seven more fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 58.

The NCDC, in a tweet at about 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, said the 204 new cases reported were; 80-Kano 45-Lagos, 12-Gombe, 9-Bauchi, 9-Sokoto, 7-Borno, 7-Edo, 6-Rivers, 6-Ogun, 4-FCT, 4-Akwa Ibom, 4-Bayelsa, 3-Kaduna, 2-Oyo, 2-Delta, 2-Nasarawa, 1-Ondo, 1-Kebbi.

Thursday’s 204 new cases are the highest reported in a day since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.

Across the world, the novel coronavirus has killed 230,309 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

As at 11:50pm, 30th April, the virus has spread to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

With the new cases recorded, Nigeria now has 1,555 active cases, while 319 infected persons have been treated and discharged, with 58 deaths recorded.

“On the 30th of April 2020, 204 new confirmed cases and seven deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 1932 cases have been confirmed, 319 cases have been discharged and 58 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 204 new cases are reported from eighteen states- Kano (80), Lagos (45), Gombe (12), Sokoto (9), Bauchi (9), Edo (7), Borno (7), Rivers (6), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Akwa Ibom (4), Bayelsa (4), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Delta (2), Nasarawa (2), Ondo (1), Kebbi (1).

Find below, the number of states and the number of confirmed cases so far:

Vanguard News Nigeria

