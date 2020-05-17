Nigeria records 176 new cases of COVID-19, total now 5,621

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday said Nigeria recorded 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 5621.

The NCDC also said that five new patients have been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 176.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5621 cases have been confirmed, 1472 cases have been discharged and 176 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(95), Oyo(31), FCT(11), Niger(8),Borno(8), Jigawa(6), Kaduna(4), Anambra(3), Edo(2), Rivers(2), Nasarawa(2), Bauchi(2),Benue(1), Zamfara(1)

Over 32,942 samples have been tested by the NCDC.

The NCDC has also warned that by disregarding COVID-19 prevention measures, one can put self & others at risk.

Places authorised to be opened should operate under controlled access & adhere to preventive measures such as physical distancing.

Meanwhile, here is a brief summary of how COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased in one month by over 1200%: On April 15, according to a report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of people infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was 407 while only 12 sadly lost their lives. On the good side, 128 of the total cases as at then recovered and were subsequently discharged.

Recall this was two days after the President, Muhammadu Buhari, addressed the nation for the second time on the COVID-19 pandemic and also ordered that the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) be extended for an extra 14 days as part of renewed efforts to tackle the coronavirus in the country.

As at the date of the president’s address (April 13th), the nation only recorded 323 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.

Fast forward to May 15, a month later, the nation’s number of coronavirus cases have skyrocketed; increasing by 1,237.8 per cent. Figure-wise, the April 15 number of confirmed cases which was 407 had increased to 5,445, a month later.

Sadly, the number of people who have lost their lives to the virus has also increased by 1,325 per cent. Figure-wise, as at April 15, the number of fatalities recorded was 12; but as at May 15, the number has increased to 171.

