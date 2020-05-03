Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria has recorded 170 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country’s total infections to 2558.

The NCDC also said Nigeria recorded 2 deaths, bringing the total number to 87.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, 39 of the infections were recorded in Lagos, 29-Kano, 24-Ogun, 18-Bauchi, 15-Kaduna, 12-FCT, 12-Sokoto, 8-Katsina, 7-Borno, 3-Nasarawa, 2-Adamawa, 1-Oyo.

According to NCDC, as at 11;59 pm on May 3, 2020, Nigeria has 2,071 Active Cases of COVID-19, 400 have been treated and discharged in the country while 87 deaths have been recorded.

The agency on Saturday disclosed that it has improved on its COVID- 19 microsites for Nigerians to easily access by logging on for the latest guides.

The guides included Advisory Guide for the Use of Face Masks; Guidelines for healthcare workers, ahead of the gradual easing of lockdown.

The NCDC said that across the country, their biomedical engineers were working round the clock to activate new laboratories.

The body said engineers also provide preventive and corrective maintenance services to keep laboratories, across the country, running to contain the spread of virus.

NCDC said that despite the ease of the lockdown starting May 4, it is critical for those managing public spaces to adhere to these measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Provision of handwashing are advised in all facilities and hands sanitisers. No gathering of more than 20 people and Mandatory temperature checks,” the agency stated.

Similarly, religious activities in churches and mosques have been suspended and worshippers are advised to perform their prayers at home.

Below is a breakdown of cases by states

