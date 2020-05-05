BREAKING: Nigeria records 148 new cases of COVID-19, total now 2,950

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday recorded 148 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 2,950.

NCDC announced this on its website on Tuesday night.

“On the 5th of May 2020, 148 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 2950 cases have been confirmed, 481 cases have been discharged and 98 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 148 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos(43), Kano(32), Katsina(9), FCT(10), Zamfara(14), Taraba(7), Borno(7), Ogun(6), Oyo(5), Edo(3), Kaduna(3), Adamawa(2), Gombe(2), Plateau(1), Sokoto(1), Kebbi(1)”

A breakdown of cases by state can be found below:

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 254,532 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 3,629,160 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories.

Of these, at least 1,124,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5.163 new deaths have been recorded and 75.475 new infections around the world.

The countries with the newest fatalities in the past day were the United States with 1,830, Britain with 693 and France with 330.

Vanguard News Nigeria

