Nigeria records 148 new cases of COVID-19, as total infections now 2950

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday recorded 148 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 2950.

The NCDC also said that six new patients had been confirmed dead to the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 98.

The agency on its confirmed twitter handle on Tuesday night said that the 148 new cases were recorded from 16 states.

“43-Lagos, 32-Kano, 14-Zamfara, 10-FCT, 9-Katsina, 7-Taraba, 6 each in Borno and Ogun, 5-Oyo, 3 each in Edo, Kaduna and Bauchi, 2 each in Adamawa and Gombe, while one each in Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi States,” it said.

According to NCDC, as at 11;40 p.m. May 5, 2020, Nigeria has 2371 Active Cases of COVID-19 and 481 Treated and Discharged in the country.

The continuous increase in number of infections has risen due to the increased capacity for testing across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCDC have continued the fight against the virus by activating its multi-partner, multi-sectoral Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate response activities across states of the federation.

The National Rapid Response Team continues to support affected states. Surge RRT deployed to support Kano state response and engagement meeting with health professional association sustain the gains of the lockdown as easing commences.

NCDC has also continued to deploy medical commodities to affected states, planned continued mobilisation of resources and continued to establish surge capacities across all response pillars.

NAN reports that the pandemic is an ongoing public health emergency of international concern caused by the COVID-19 virus, first identified by health authorities in Wuhan, China.

At the moment, the pandemic is affecting 213 countries around the world including one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship) harbored in Yokohama, Japan.

