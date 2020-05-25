Nigeria confirms 313 new cases of COVID-19, total active cases now 5350

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday recorded 313 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, taking the toll of active cases to 5350.

The NCDC, on its official twitter handle, however said that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

It said that a total of 7839 cases had been confirmed, 2263 cases discharged, while 226 deaths had been recorded across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC stated that the 313 new cases were reported from 17 states as follows:

Lagos (148), FCT (36), Rivers (27), Edo (19), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Ebonyi (11), Nasarawa (8), Delta (8), Oyo (7), Plateau (6), Kaduna (5), Kwara (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Bayelsa (3), Niger (2), Anambra (1).

Meanwhile, the Oyo State COVID-19 Taskforce has relaxed the curfew in the state from between 7 p.m and 5 a.m to between 8p.m and 5 a.m inspite of the daily increase in cases in the state.

The taskforce, however, said community testing would commence by the end of this week while health workers selected to participate in the exercise would begin training from Wednesday.

However, Lagos State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 31 more novel coronavirus patients, comprising 12 females and 19 males.

Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure in a statement.

He said that the patients were discharged from isolation centres after testing negative for COVID-19 two consecutive times.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

