Nigeria confirms 265 new cases, total now 7526; 133 in Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in it latest report on the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria has confirmed 7,526 cases as at May 24th.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa has conducted about 43,000 tests for the virus. Of the total confirmed cases, NCDC noted 2,174 patients were lucky to recover from the infection and unfortunately, 221 people lost their lives to the virus.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria recorded 133 new cases while Oyo recorded 32. Other states with new cases that totalled 265 (total newly confirmed cases) include: 28-Edo; 23-Ogun; 22-FCT; 6-Plateau; 5-Kaduna; 3-Borno; 3-Niger; 2-Kwara; 2-Bauchi; 2-Anambra; 2-Enugu.

The global number of novel coronavirus cases has passed 5.3 million with more than 343,000 deaths, according to a tally from official sources.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

