Nigeria cases of COVID-19 rises to 8,068, as 229 new cases confirmed

By Rasheed Sobowale

Nigeria has recorded 229 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), increasing the total confirmed cases in the nation to 8,068.

Confirming the new cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) posted on its official Twitter handle; “229 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-90; Katsina-27; Imo-26; Kano-23; FCT-14; Plateau-12; Ogun-9; Delta-7; Borno-5; Rivers-5; Oyo-4; Gombe-3; Osun-2; Anambra-1; Bayelsa-1″

On Sunday, the Centre reported that 2,263 persons have successfully recovered from the virus and has been discharged. There was however an improvement as the total number of patients discharged has increased by 48, now totalling 2,311.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of the disease with 3,595 confirmed cases and followed by Kano State with 919 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 519 cases.

Unfortunately, the total number of people in Nigeria that have lost their lives to COVID-19 has also increased by 7; from 226 reported on May 24 to 233 reported today by the NCDC.

More than 5.58 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. While more than 347,000 have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

The United States has the most number of recorded death from the virus having reported 99,771; likewise, the epicentre of the disease across the world with 1,705,350 confirmed cases. 18, 914 cases were confirmed Monday (May 25, 2020)

– Hydroxychloriquine trials suspended –

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has however stated that it has temporarily suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, after the publication of a study in The Lancet which indicated that using the drug on such patients could increase their chances of dying.

