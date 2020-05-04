Niger-Delta leaders accuse Diezani’s cousin of blackmail, seek his arrest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Community leaders in the Niger-Delta, under the auspices of Coalition for Niger Delta Cohesion (CNDC), have called for the arrest of business mogul and cousin of former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The community leaders, in a statement issued via email by its convener, Dr. Ebiowei ThankGod, in Abuja, accused the businessman, Kaysle Agama, of seeking to tarnish the image of National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and a former coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo.

According to the group, Mr. Agama and one Dennis Sammi, appeared in several viral videos alleging that the NSA and Prof Dokubo were enmeshed in a N1.8bn contract mess at the Presidential Amnesty Office.

They described the allegation as worrisome, saying they feared the allegation could jeopardise the Federal Government’s amnesty programme in the region.

The group maintained that arresting those behind the video for proper investigation into the matter had become pertinent following the studied silence by both the NSA and the former coordinator of the Amnesty Programme since the videos were released on social media.

“These individuals are said to be key sponsors of those who are carrying out a campaign to drag the name of the National Security Adviser into a fictitious corruption allegation that is said to have happened at the Presidential Amnesty Office.

“As concerned Niger-Deltans, we are interested in getting to the bottom of the matter.

“In the meantime, we believe the so-called N1.8bn contract allegedly awarded to the National Security Adviser is a clear concoction and wicked lie from the pit of hell because there are no facts to it yet.”

The group also cautioned those who are interested in occupying public offices to pursue their aspirations without dragging others to the mud.

VANGUARD

