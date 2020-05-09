NGO urges FG to step up fight against child abuse

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

ALARMED by the growing cases of child abuse in the society, a non-governmental organisation, Let’s Talk Humanity Initiative (LTHI), has urged the Federal Government to strengthen institutions saddled with the responsibility of child advocacy throughout the country in order to curb the menace of child abuse.

The founder of the NGO, Mrs Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, who made the call on her live Instagram video chat, noted that the emotional and physical damage a child might suffer from abuse and neglect was extensive while emphasising on the need for more enlightenment and orientation of the general public on child abuse.

She further explained that it became imperative that signs of child abuse are identified sooner so that steps could be taken to stop the abuse at an earlier stage and limit the harm to the child.

In her words: “Our goal is to work and change the orientation of Nigerians on child abuse. We are fighting for stricter laws and regulations.”

“Millions of children in Nigeria are being abused annually with so many cases not being reported by the victims,” she stated.

Also speaking, Mrs Bisi Ajayi- Kayode from Cece Yara Foundation, said there was the need for child parliament and community empowerment to eradicate the menace of child abuse.

She appealed to traditional and religious leaders on the need to condemn outrightly any form of child abuse under the premise of tradition or religion, as she also urged Nigerians to report any case relating to child abuse at any child protection centre close to them or call the Cece Yara Child Advocacy Center’s FREE Child helpline 08008008001 for free legal, medical, counseling, care and shelter for children suffering sexual abuse.

Vanguard

