NEWS EXTRA: Chinese Medical doctors do not treat Covid-19, they play advisory role – CCECC

Having said the whereabouts of the Chinese Medical doctors/team, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), Friday gave insights on their duties in Nigeria.

The Construction Corporation said the medical teams do not treat coronavirus, but give advice and tips on how to fight and stem the spread of the virus.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by TheCable, CCECC clearly stated that: “After a 14-day quarantine and necessary tests, the medical team has been carrying out its assigned mission,” the company said.

“The medical personnel are in Nigeria at the instance of CCECC Nigeria and they have been at all times under the care and accommodation of CCECC.

“During their stay in Nigeria, they have complied with all known immigration and health protocols.

“It is important to reiterate that the mandate of the team, as mutually agreed with all stakeholders, does not cover treatment of COVID-19 cases. The team is therefore not treating any COVID-19 cases. In dealing with both the CCECC and the Nigerian health officials, the teams only play an advisory role.

“They would continue to engage with CCECC management and staff will always be willing to engage with Nigerian health officials and other stakeholders whenever and wherever it is necessary to do so.”

