NEMA, Benue SEMA distributes palliatives to IDPs in 8 LGAs

National Emergency Management Agency

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA and the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, yesterday flagged off the distribution of palliatives to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in eight Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State.

Speaking at the flag off in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior explained that the truck loads of grains were supplied to SEMA by the NEMA in Abuja.

While commending NEMA for the intervention he assured that the items would get to all the IDPs who were staying in the camps and those residing in host communities.

The Governor also assured of the transparent distribution of the grains adding, “the distribution will covered victims of herdsmen attacks in Agatu, Gwer West, Gwer East, Logo, Ukum, Katsina-Ala, Okpokwu as well as victims of recent herdsmen attacks in Moon and Jato-Aka in Kwande LGA.

“We indeed appreciated the Federal Government for all forms of interventions in the state through NEMA to Benue IDPs and we appeal for a sustenance of the gesture,” he added.

