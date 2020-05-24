Ned Nwoko felicitates with Muslims on Eid-el-Fitri

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta born billionaire and former member House of Representatives, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko has felicitated with Muslims worldwide as they celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri after the Ramadan.

Nwoko in a statement in Abuja, described the 2020 Sallah celebration as instructive coming at a time mankind faced the challenge of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The world-class philanthropist urged Muslims especially in Nigeria to use the Sallah celebration to pray for the Nation and the global community. Nwoko said he was optimistic that God would heal the world because there is nothing the Almighty cannot do when fervent and sincere prayers are offered.

Prince Nwoko, initiator of the Africa anti-malaria project, assured that as a person blessed by God, he would continue to use his resources for the good of humanity.

He congratulated Muslims for successful Ramadan prayers while urging them to keep hope alive given the divine blessings that come with Eid-el-Fitri.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: