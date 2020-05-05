NDE begins payments of stipends to 200 trainees in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, says it has begun the payment of stipends to over two hundred trainees engaged under its Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme, BNOAS, in Bayelsa State, as parts of efforts to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasion by the Covid-19 pandemic on them.

The NDE Bayelsa State Co-ordinator, Mr Aham Osuchukwu, who commended President Muhammad Buhari and the Director-General of the NDE, Dr Nasir Argungu, for the prompt approval and payment of the trainees stipends including the trainers fees, further disclosed that their stipends and fees were settled before the completion of their three months training to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on them.

Osuchukwu, in a statement in Yenagoa, noted that the trainees were recruited nationally on and spread across all the local government areas, adding that the trainees were engaged to be trained intensively in six skill areas namely, Catering, Hairdressing, Fashion Designing, Computer Operations, Make-Over and Interior Decoration.

He urged the trainees and trainers to check their bank accounts as payment were made online in accordance with the Treasury Single Account, TSA, policy and advised them to the continue to take their training seriously while observing the dictates of the COVID-19pandemic.

Vanguard

