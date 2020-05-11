NDDC: We ‘re behind NASS in probe of alleged N40b fraud — Niger Delta Ex-militants

Kindly Share This Story:

…dissociate selves from the report of threats to lawmakers

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Some ex-militants from the Niger Delta region have thrown their weight behind the resolve of the National Assembly to probe an alleged fraud of N40bn in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The militants said they were not averse to any measures taken by the authorities to rid the commission of corruption, asking those kicking against the move by the federal lawmakers to have a rethink.

Also read:

In a statement issued under the aegis of ‘Conscience of Niger Delta’ in Abuja on Monday and signed by its coordinator, Odudoh Okpokiri, the former militants also dissociated themselves from any report of threats to National Assembly, saying it didn’t emanate from them.

The group stated that the threats may have originated from ‘fake militants’ in the coastal region.

The group also reiterated its support for President Muhammadu Buhari in his determined efforts to inject sanity in the commission.

The statement read thus: “We know ourselves; the statement of threat against those who want to probe is not from any of our members. Is it the members that are being owed by the commission for many years that will threaten anybody? That statement is not from us. Nigerians should ignore it. Our members want the NDDC to be repositioned to work for Niger Deltans. We will not stand against anything that will make the place better. Everybody is tired of the corruption going on in the country.

“While we want the federal government to pay more attention to the plights of our people in this region, we support everything that will change the commission to make it serve our people better. The politicians cannot use us to settle their own troubles when the people are being shortchanged.

“We call on the National Assembly and all anti-corruption agencies to ignore the rants of the fake militants as their rants are empty threats and hot airs that cannot hold waters and therefore should proceed with any lawfully assigned responsibilities regarding investigating corruption in the NDDC to make it function better.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally appoint a neutral Forensic Auditor to audit the account of NDDC since the politicians involved now are accusing themselves of corruption.

“Every stakeholder from the region, except those profiting from the sleaze, supports the government’s move to clean NDDC”.

“We call on the leadership and members of the National Assembly to ensure the probe is carried through and findings made public else, members from the region should consider themselves personal non-granta in the region. Other anti-corruption agencies should also investigate the commission to compare notes with the outcome of the NASS probe”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: