NDDC: Group lauds Buhari over extension of IMC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A group, Transparency Monitors,TM, from the Niger Delta Region has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for extending the tenure of current Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC .

Representatives of the group lauded Buhari were Mr Tonye Douglas Franklin of Transparency Monitors,TM, in Rivers State , Mrs Sharon Azikwe Donald of TM in Abia state,

Hon.ThankGod Peters in Delta state and Pastor Akinwumi Oladipo James in Osun state.

In an open letter to the President made available to journalists on Saturday,they expressed delight that the extension would cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council.

According to the letter,” it is with the uttermost humility and patriotic disposition that we are compelled to write this open letter to our beloved hero our dear president to express our profound gratitude on the tenure extension of the Professor Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from May 1 to December 31, 2020.”

“The extension is to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of your humble office.”

“Reading from a statement signed by Mr Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on April 30, 2020.”

“We commend the wisdom of Mr President for extending the tenure of the NNDC Interim Management as this is a demonstration of your good leadership and the transparent nature of Mr President. ”

They told the President that the extension had raised the hope of southerners and would allow clarifications into the senseless sponsored media attacks on the present leadership of the NNDC and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the honourable minister of Niger Delta affairs.

READ ALSO:

They recalled that for nearly 20 years, certain individuals held the Commission and the Niger Delta region hostage due to selfish reasons .

“However your decision for a forensic audit to ascertain the level of damages is indeed commendable.”

“For the period under probe, the PDP held sway for 16 years under Presidents Obasanjo, Yaradua and Jonathan, while under your caring leadership had been in charge of the NNDC for just 4 years with great positive impact.”

“As citizens of the Niger Delta, we want to assured you Mr President, the Management of the commission and the honourable minister of Niger Delta affairs of total loyalty and support that will ensure the development of the oil producing states which have been the pillar of the Nigerian economy.”

“Mr President Sir, we are sure the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio as minister of Niger Delta affairs is to the best interest of all the oil producing states and we know he shall ensure the rebuilding of stronger commission as against the past leadership. ”

“We know that this happened because it is based purely on merit and an appreciation of the values of policy consistency, national interest, financial system stability and a strong desire for rapid national economic growth. Akpabio’s appointment is a masterstroke that will further stabilise the economy of the Niger Delta Region.”

“Sir, we adore your unflinching crusade on the fight against corruption which has won Nigeria great respect within as well as international recognition beyond our shores. This is as against what we’ve had in the past sixteen years when corruption was instituted as a way of life in the polity. ”

“We thank you particularly, with the rail projects which your administration is embarking on crisscrossing the length and breadth of Nigeria,” they said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: