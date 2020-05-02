NDDC: Group cites contradictions in allegations against Akpabio, IMC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – NIGER Delta Watchdog for Good Governance has pointed to contradictions in allegations against Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio and Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over perceived contract fraud.

Peter Essien, President of the good governance advocacy group, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, accused critics of Akpabio of misunderstanding his good intentions at creating a new NDDC management order to meet its set mandate to truly transform the Niger Delta.

Essien said, “It was wrong of the Ijaw Intellectual Advocates to accuse the IMC of defrauding the region in guise of purchasing COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers via award of contract to Signora Concepts Services Limited.

“The allegations have been inconsistent as it moved from award of over N5Billion COVID-19 PPE fraud to payment of 33 companies for supply of Lassa fever vaccines and kits.

“NDDC has denied existence of such contract in the first place and ordered investigation into the source and authenticity of documents paraded as contract approval by the group.

“Signora Concepts Services Limited, the company allegedly awarded the said contract has also denied any such opportunity, save for procurement of Lassa Fever vaccines and test kits awarded by the past management.”

He argued that “The contradictions in these allegations indicate there is more to the petitions and name-calling against the minister. Perhaps, it is fear of impunity of their past misdeeds being brought to light that is causing panic.

“Akpabio made sure there was no free money to be shared anymore in NDDC. Now contractors are on their toes to either go back to deliver projects awarded to them up to standard or refund every kobo paid to them.

“Truth is, President Muhammadu Buhari anticipated this battle and needed thick-skinned minister to take charge, reason he transferred supervisory powers of NDDC from Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: