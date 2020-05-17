NDDC EDP, Ojougboh debunks alleged rumour to ground APC before 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

…says blackmail is from enemies against his rising profile, forensic audit

Following a rumour making rounds in some online media alleging that the Executive Director, Projects in the interim management committee(IMC) of the NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh boasted in a private conversation how they will bury APC in Nigeria come 2023 having returned to their original party PDP; Dr Cairo Ojougboh has in strong terms debunked such rumour stating that it is pure blackmail and Campaign of Calumny from the pit of hell coming from those who are opposed to the Forensic Audit.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Sir. Gabriel Choba, Executive Director of Projects said that the efforts to submerge the forensic audit will not succeed.

He said; “All these Blackmail and Campaign of Calumny is coming from those people who are opposed to the forensic audit and people who are afraid of the ever-rising profile of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh who has changed the narrative in the office of the Executive Director of Projects NDDC where he now goes on physical inspection of projects, and now the political enemies are envious of him.

“So they want to do everything to drag Dr Cairo Ojougboh down but that will always fail. We hereby sound it clear that enough is enough, The Campaign of Calumny must stop”.

VANGUARD

