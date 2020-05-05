NDA donates Hand Sanitizers to Kano Jigawa Governments

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and support the national efforts towards flattening the curve, The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has donated its homemade hand sanitizers to Kano and Jigawa state governments.

Speaking while presenting the cartons of the item at Kano and Dutse respectively, the Academy Registrar, Brig-Gen AA Aboaba, said the gesture was aimed at supporting Kano and Jigawa state governments’ efforts at containing the spread of the virus.

Also read:

He said the hand sanitiser was completely indigenous and produced by NDA Department of Chemistry.

He added that the production was duly approved by NAFDAC and produced in line with the standard guidelines and chemical composition as stipulated by the World Health Organisation.

Brig Gen Abaoba further maintained that the Academy would also donate the sanitiser to other neighbouring states and communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Civil/Military Cooperations outreach.

Receiving the sanitisers on behalf of Kano State, Permanent Secretary Protocol, Kano State Government House, Idris Abdullahi Dawakin Tofa, expressed the appreciation of the Kano State Government and the people of Kano for the timely gesture.

He said, ” We are grateful to NDA for its support at this trying times”.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Health, Jigawa State, Abba Umar Zakari, who received the donation on behalf of his government extolled the initiative of NDA.

He also prayed for the end of the pandemic.

The NDA sanitisers were also presented to 3 Brigade Nigerian Army to boost its capacity in containing the spread of the pandemic.

The item was received by its Commander, Brig Gen BA Alabi, at the Brigade Headquarters Kano.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: