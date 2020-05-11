NCDC communication and the rising rate of COVID-19 infection

Kindly Share This Story:

….Number of Coronavirus patients in Nigeria is bound to spiral without effective stakeholder collaboration

By Temi Okesanjo

There is no more time to take chances, NCDC must up its game of connecting with the Nigerian people. There is a communication principle during pandemics and it is clear and straight forward. Citizens have the right to timely, accurate and credible information.

All over the word, disease control agencies have a risk/crises rapid response team which is made up of experts with clear understanding of the people and how best to communicate with them. This is as simple as it’s being explained: be clear about what you are saying, tell Nigerians what you know, when you know it and what you are doing to find out more.

Unknown to many, we have an extremely ugly situation at hand because this crisis might escalate if we do not address the main factors that affect the increase of this spread across Nigeria.

The commissioner of health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi while addressing a press conference on Friday, 8 May, predicted the number of cases in Lagos alone might reach one hundred and twenty thousand (120,000) by July. This means that a hundred and twenty thousand people in Lagos alone will be infected with the coronavirus. What would then happen in terms of capacity? Think also about the increase in other states, especially the northern part of Nigeria and also imagine how many contact tracing only Lagos will be dealing with at that time? Your guess is as good as mine.

Though the efforts made by the Federal Government in collaboration with some state governments to cope with the unprecedented circumstances to the best of their ability must be applauded, however, there is a lot more to be done, people in authority assigned to specific roles at this crucial time must do due diligence to the same.

In curbing the spread of this deadly virus, adequate dissemination of information still remains a major factor to be critically considered. We cannot underestimate or overemphasize the importance of consistent and effective communication in flattening the curve in Nigeria. The uncertainty of how this pandemic will play out is already affecting the economic, physical and mental well-being of people.

The citizens are psychologically stressed at this time as they are beginning to experience the downside of the social lockdown. People are anxious and traumatized, either by having limited supplies of necessities, or lack of adequate information. We must also understand that strategies used to attack the pandemic in Nigeria have to be tailored to Nigeria’s socio-economic condition.

Public enlightenment and reinforcement with statistics is desperately needed at this point. In my last article, I was instructive about my stand for the NCDC to improve on their communication and it’s been about a week, but nothing seems to have really changed in the way the disease control agency has been able to help people make sense of the threat this deadly virus poses.

There has to be an improvement with the presidential task force and stakeholder collaboration. Stakeholders in all totality, medical associations, ministry of humanitarian, Risk Communication experts, the people, which is the Nigerian public and other necessary bodies that are crucial to the help in the fight to flatten this curve including proper briefing of our president, President Mohammadu Buhari.

Whoever is assigned to disseminate information to Nigerians about the pandemic should own it and do their job, whoever is to share palliatives and relief packages to vulnerable citizens should also do their job! We can only make recommendations, there has to be an understanding as well as the will to be able to deal with Covid-19 in Nigeria.

My honest advice to Nigerians: There is no vaccine for Coronavirus right now. Scientists have already begun working on one, and historically, vaccine development has a lot of ups and down and can take months or even years to develop one that is safe for human beings. So we must begin to embrace the new normal and stay strict in taking precautionary measures even as we are going about our daily activities in order to avoid the second wave of the deadly virus.

Please stop forwarding contradicting messages that are misleading. CORONAVIRUS IS REAL, it has killed thousands of people all over the world and it is on the increase in Nigeria. It is not a government Scheme to make money from the international community as some people believe, while it is unlikely that some undeserving people are using this opportunity to embezzle funds, the truth is that there is a virus in Nigeria like every other country in the world, and it is the Coronavirus.

That being said, the best place to get the right information is still the NCDC platforms, they still remain the most reliable source of information, guidance and recommendations.

We need to hear more from them in essential areas such as the success in tracking cases, specific high risk areas, projections, warnings with guidelines and recommendations. Firm but subtle reality speech to enable more people see the risk in flouting this precautionary measures

There is a seeming communication disconnect as the NCDC seems to have failed to articulate the risk. A well-articulated risk message that is trusted will allow Nigerians look beyond the palliatives, lockdown and start taking responsibility by themselves. We cannot achieve much within a short period if Nigerians do not trust the NCDC

While we hope that all these is put in place, I believe this is a shared responsibility, we are all in it together and our collective and individual experiences throughout the pandemic has taken an unprecedented toll on every one of us especially the health workers, we all can not wait to go back to our normal lives so we have to embrace the effort to protect ourselves, that way we protect the overall population and reduce the impact of the spread.

Vanguard

