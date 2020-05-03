NBM tasks FG to contain Covid-19 for economic sustainability

Kindly Share This Story:

The National leadership of Neo-Black Movement of Africa, NBM has task the Federal Government of Nigeria to do more in winning the fight against Covid-19, which has reached a pandemic and is currently ravaging the country and most parts of the world, with upsurge in numbers of cases and deaths.

The organisation stated that government needs to roll out a robust economic stimulus plan, palliatives for all citizens while also ensuring its transparency.

In his statement, the National President of the movement, Chief (Engr) Felix Kupa noted that the Federal Government through the Presidential task force on Covid-19 has to do more across all front in combating and containing the virus.

According to him, “We must do things differently and be more proactive if we must win the war on Covid-19, we must follow strict guidelines laid out by the NCDC and the PTF , maintain social distancing, wash our hands frequently with soap and running water and use face mask and hand Sanitizer if we must go out,” he stated.

He urged the state Governors to ensure that the Local Government Councils are well equipped to reach out to the communities through proper channels adding that the citizens from the grassroots needs to be sensitized.

Kupa further noted that the primary constitutional obligation of every government is to protect lives and properties and also ensure the welfare of its citizens adding that the fight against Covid-19 has to be won from across key front which he noted as providing necessary medical facilities, personnel, and building more isolation centers and procurement of ventilators and increasing the country’s testing capacity and ratio, among others.

He stressed that in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19, NBM of Africa amongst other notable well meaning organisations across the world took to the frontline as one of the early responders, in sensitising the general public and members of the organisation about Covid-19 and how to adhere to strict health guidelines like social distancing and personal hygiene, as approved by credible medical institutions like the WHO and NCDC.

“The movement has also deployed the use of social media platforms, production and sponsoring of online jingle and graphic materials to sensitize the public on staying safe, while supporting our members and host communities with palliatives and welfare packages.

He continued, “Our zone in as far as the Philippines and several other zones across the globe and within Nigeria have since been mandated to roll out welfare palliatives like food stuffs and everyday house hold items, and all our zonal structures have reached out to our members and their immediate communities in their possible capacity, some are still doing it today,” Kupa confirmed.

The National President also said the pandemic was identified as a major reason for postponing the earlier scheduled annual National Convention of the movement from April 16th 2020 to a later date that will be announced in due time.

The organization further tasks the Federal Government to ensure that steps already put in place to curb the pandemic are reviewed continuously in line with medical advice and global best practices.

Kupa who advocates for transparency and communication also advised that the youths of Nigeria be carried along in the process of reaching out to the people adding that Government must not see this as a route to achieve political gains; rather it should be an opportunity for the government to redeem itself by putting the lives of the people first, within the principle of protecting human lives and dignity.

We commend strongly the medical professionals on the frontline of this battle, putting their lives on the line for us all to be save, as we sadly console with the families who have lost their loved ones to Covid -19, we all together can win this fight and humanity and the world will be saved he concluded.

