National Conscience Party greets Nigerians at Sallah

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Conscience Party, NCP, has felicitated with the Muslim ummah as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-fitr.

The party said it was a thing of joy and gratitude to Almighty Allah for Nigerian Muslim community to successfully conclude the observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by Comrade Omole Akande,Special Adviser to the Party National Chairman. Dr. Yunusa Tanko, NCP said the restrictions and inconveniences imposed by the novel corona virus had made the observation of this year’s Ramadan far more tasking and indeed more spiritually rewarding for all Muslims. Your perseverance through the fasting period is a shining embodiment of the spirit of Eid.

“Eid-el-fitr is a very significant event in the life of every Muslim chiefly because of the virtues it exemplifies. Eid-el-fitr teaches denial, dedication, discipline, diligence, love and sharing. Eid-el-fitr is also a time of stock taking as Muslims use the period of the Ramadan fasting to take an objective assessment of their areas of strength and weakness. The strengths are consolidated while the weaknesses are strengthened.

Eid-el-fitr reinforces the lessons of Covid-19. The need to love and to share has never been as profoundly communicated as during the current global fight against Covid-19. There is no better time to share with those who do not have especially the destitute in our midst.”

“This year’s Eid-el-fitr also echoes the message of hope which inspires all of us that though the night of COVID-19 might be long but the rays of the dawn of Allah’s benevolent mercies would soon arrive to compensate for all the current troubles. We can only keep faith alive.”

The statement urged every Nigerian Muslim and all citizens to fully imbibe the virtues of Eid-el-fitri.

The party noted that it is very important to stress that we must all rise to the existential challenges thrown up by the corona virus pandemic. We must take personal responsibilities for our own health especially through abiding by extant public health regulations.

Finally, the party appreciates all Muslims for praying for Nigeria during this year’s Ramadan especially in the face of the deadly novel corona virus disease. As we navigate our way through the Covid-19 cauldron, we urge all Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and safety.

We all must also renew our commitment to contributing our quota to ensure a stable, inclusive and resilient Nigerian society. It is our prayer that by next year’s Eid, the troubles of the current Covid-19 would have paled into history, in sha Allah (SWT).

“Once again, we extend our best wishes for a most rewarding Eid-el-fitr. May Allah’s blessings be multiplied on us and may our supplications and other prayers during this holy month of Ramadan bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria and all over the world.”

