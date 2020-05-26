National Assembly workers threaten to embark on strike over working conditions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

National Assembly staff, under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Tuesday, threatened industrial action, if conditions at their work place were not improved by the Management and presiding officers of the Senate and House of Representatives.

The staff in a Press Statement issued today by its President, Comrade Muhammed Usman, said their demands for a better service, should be implemented wholesale, for a peaceful work atmosphere.

“The Revised Condition of Service is a product of a long time agitation, that should not be tampered with, as it guarantees an independent and consolidated service as guaranteed by National Assembly Service Commission Act,v2014. Hence, the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), may may not be able to guarantee industrial peace and harmony should the Conditions of Service for the National Assembly Service be tempered with”, the group warned.

The group, was reacting to perceived plots by certain people to throw out reviewed conditions of service for workers.

“The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, has expressed shock at the clandestine plot by some individuals to truncate the recently passed staff conditions of service, being enjoyed by it’s members”, the Chairman of the group stated.

He recalled that the new conditions of service, was an initiative of PASAN muted through the 5th National Assembly Service Commission, then presented to the 8th National Assembly and was since gazetted after it passed through the required due process.

He expressed “concern that the new service regulation which has been in operation since May 2019 and currently being domesticated at State Houses of Assembly is aimed at putting the Nigeria Parliamentary workers at par with developed Parliaments”.

He stated further that ” The conditions of service has no contending issues except the agitation for its full implementation”.

