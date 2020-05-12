National Assembly not safe for lawmakers any longer — Reps Spokesman

Kindly Share This Story:

…as unknown burglars broke into offices

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Kalu has raised an alarm of huge security deficit within the precinct of the National Assembly complex, saying the offices of members are no longer safe to carry their legislative duties.

Kalu’s outcry followed the breaking into of his office by unknown burglars Tuesday morning.

Also read:

It will be recalled that the House resumed plenary penultimate week and resolved to hold sessions once a week until the coronavirus pandemic lockdown was over.

By this, the lawmakers only sit for plenary sessions on Tuesdays.

Kalu who is the House Committee Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State said he was shocked to find his personal office burgled, wondering what may have prompted the unhealthy development.

Displaying his surprise over the incident, the lawmaker said that he had asked his aides to report the matter to Sergeant-At-Arms, the security machinery of National Assembly while he interfaced with the House Committee on Security and the Police.

He said “It’s actually surprising to see that somebody broke into my office. We are still trying to assess to know what was the intention of breaking into my office. Was it to take an important document out or to check if we are leaving money or any valuables in the office or to plant any security or spying device? Honestly, I don’t know but I have asked my aides to register it with the Sergeant-At-Arms.

“I am sure the police here will do their investigation and find out what actually happened. It is scary to come into your office and find this. This is one of the consequences of Covid-19 when we are not sitting every day. The time we were sitting every day, we never experienced this. So, hoodlums are beginning to see this also as an opportunity to break into people offices.

“We can’t pin it down whether it was just breaking for stealing or breaking to spy on what the national assembly is doing through my office. But whatever it is, I am sure the security agencies will get to the root of it.

NASS no longer safe

“Of course, there have a been a lot of motions to that effect and the discussion has been ongoing for quite some time that the place is no longer as safe as it is supposed to be. For my office to be broken into, it means that; I don’t know how many other offices have been broken into but as spokesperson of the House, I need to speak out so that people will know. The Committee in charge of security needs to step up their game. I am going to immediately get in touch with those who are in charge of that committee to see what they are doing about situations of this nature. It’s actually shocking. It means that we are not safe to do our job.

“My aide arrived this morning after dropping me at the chamber and I walked in here now to see this. The door to my personal office cannot close. It is open. It is unsafe and we need to secure it today to avoid note thing happening after this time.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: