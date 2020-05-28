Nasarawa CAN Chairman, Joseph Masin, kidnapped in lafia

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

LAFIA — THE Chairman, Nasarawa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Mason has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Immediate past Secretary of the association, Elder Yohanna Samari, in an interview on Thursday in Lafia, said that unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the CAN Chairman at Bukan Sidi in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital and whisked him away to an unknown destination between 11pm and 12 last night.

Commissioner of police in the state Mr Bola Longe who confirmed the incident said the abductors of the CAN Chairman took him away on motorcycles.

Bola Longe added that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure immediate release of the CAN Chairman unhurt.

