Nasarawa Assembly member died of COVID-19 ― Gov Sule

Kindly Share This Story:

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday said that the state’s Assembly member, Suleiman Adamu, has died of the COVID-19 disease, becoming the first casualty in the state.

Suleiman’s death was earlier reported by Vanguard on Friday. Prior to his death, he was representing Nasarawa Central at the State House of Assembly.

Announcing his demise to journalists Friday morning in Lafia, Alhaji Mohammed Okpoku, representing Udege/Loko constituency said Suleiman died in the late hours of Thursday, April 30th, following a brief illness at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.

He said that the remains of the lawmaker would be buried Friday in Nasarawa local government area according to Islamic right.

“It is very sad news to announce the death of my colleague, Hon Suleiman Adamu, who is from the same local government with me.

ALSO READ: Assembly member dies in Nasarawa

”His death is a painful loss to us and we will continue to pray for the reposed of his soul,” he said.

The Nasarawa State governor while confirming Suleiman’s death and his health status said he died before the result of his COVID-19 test came back positive.

He also stated that the late Assembly member’s family and those living in the house had gone into isolation while their samples have been collected for testing by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It would be recalled that the deceased left behind one wife and five children.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: