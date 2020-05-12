Breaking News
Naira appreciates to N386.94 /$ in I&E window

Naira appreciates to N386.94 /$ in I&E window
Naira appreciates to N386.94 /$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N386.94  per dollar   in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N386.94   per dollar yesterday from N387.25 per dollar last week on Friday , translating to 31 kobo   appreciation of the naira.

However, the volume of dollars (turnover) traded in the window yesterday dropped  by 86 percent to  $9.98  million from  $70.40  million last week Friday.

Meanwhile, the naira  yesterday depreciated by four naira in the parallel market.

According to  naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate rose   to N444   per dollar from N440 per dollar last week Friday, indicating N4   depreciation of the naira.

