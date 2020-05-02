NAFDAC: We’re yet to permit any vaccine for treatment of coronavirus

By Joseph Erunke

AGAINST the backdrop of claims that cure for coronavirus has been discovered in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, said it was yet to give permission for use of any vaccine to treat the disease.

If there was any potent vaccine to the disease, the agency said it was the only constitutionally recognized institution to approve it.

To this end, it called on Nigerians to stop making claims that it noted, were not true.

Also read:

NAFDAC,in a statement Saturday, by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, insisted that it had not given approval for any vaccine for the treatment and cure of the dreaded disease.

According to NAFDAC,“To put the record straight, no drugs or vaccines have been given approval in the country for the cure of COVID-19.”

“NAFDAC is the only authority in the country to grant approval to such drugs and vaccines,” the statement said even as it assured that it would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

The agency added that it would inform the public whenever it grants approval for any drug or vaccine for the cure of COVID-19.

The statement tasked the public to adhere to measures issued by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.