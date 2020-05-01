Na’abba is not dead-Gbajabiamila’s Office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghalli Umar Na’Abba is not dead, a reliable source from the office of the current Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said.

The source who responded to Vanguard’s enquiry on the current status of the former Speaker said that he earlier in the day had a telephone conversation with him.

Craving anonymity, the source said that the former Speaker was alive, hale and hearty and currently in London where he had gone before the global lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

This clarification, however, followed some media reports Friday morning that the Kano State-born politician had passed on.

Vanguard had also in the wake of the speculation placed a call and also sent a short message to the former Speaker.

But he was yet to respond as at the time of filing this report.

It will be recalled that Na’Abba was the Speaker of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He carved a political niche for himself with his hard stand against the widely speculated third-time bid of the former President.

