N40bn IMC Probe: Senate erred, I will not be distracted ―Senator Akpabio

*Says the present management has not awarded any single contract

*Vows that he will not be distracted

Akpabio

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Forner Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has taken a swipe at the Senators over the  probe into the  alleged Financial Recklessness to the tune of N40 billion by the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying the Senate erred.

Akpabio who is the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs while firing back at the Senate’s probe said since the IMC of the NDDC came on board, it has not awarded a single contract.

In a statement Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio advised that the public should not be misled by what he described as spurious claims, adding that the NDDC his supervision will not be distracted, neither will the ongoing forensic audit of the Commission be derailed through blackmail and intimidation.

According to him, he would remain focused on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the Commission for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

Recall that the Senate on Tuesday last week began a  probe into alleged Financial Recklessness to the tune of N40 billion by the  IMC of the NDDC.

