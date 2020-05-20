N4.3bn secret account: No plan to impeach Akeredolu — Ondo lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

MEMBERS of the Ondo State House of Assembly, said yesterday that there was no plan to commence impeachment moves against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the N4.3 billion lodged in a new generation bank over 10 years ago.

The controversy had trailed the lodgment of the money in the bank and spending without appropriation by the government coupled with the accrued interest over the years.

But the lawmakers, in a statement yesterday by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Mr. Gbenga Omole, said a robust relationship exists between the Assembly and the governor.

The statement reads: “There was no plan to commence impeachment moves against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

“That the news making the rounds that the Speaker’s lodge was under siege is a hoax and the imagination of those behind it.

“The lodge was never under siege. The armed Policemen sighted there were at some distance away and were there to maintain peace, law, and order.

“On the issue of the N4.3b under scrutiny, all relevant documents should be submitted to the Committee on Public Account and Committee on Finance and Appropriation respectively.

“There is a robust relationship between the Executive Arm of government and the Legislature; whatever has been planted in the media in recent times is the handiwork of fifth columnists.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Mr. Oleyelogun Bamidele has mandated the Finance Commissioner and the Accountant General to furnish the House with documents on the said secret account transactions tomorrow (Thursday) at the plenary.

